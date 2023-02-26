Jurgen Klopp defended his Liverpool players after they dropped points again in the Premier League against Crystal Palace.

WHAT HAPPENED? A forgettable season continued as the Reds slipped to a goalless draw against Crystal Palace on Saturday evening at Selhurst Park. But the German insisted that they need to remain positive for the remainder of the campaign despite poor performances.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after the match, Klopp said: "We keep going. Look, I see it in your eyes and in the players' eyes as well: it looks like we lost the game. We didn't. It is like that. We cannot suffer because of our own history. That would now be really a joke. This will not be the season that everybody when you have the history books and say 'let's have a look at that season again and again and again'.

"There will not be big movies about it and stuff like this but we have to go through it anyway. And we will. It is not always 'here we won, great, oh now we dropped points, oh rubbish'. We have to keep going. Take the things and go again, that's what we will do. Nothing really changed tonight. You can see it two ways: we didn't win, that sounds negative. We have a point more than before. I think that sounds pretty positive. So you can choose."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Premier League champions have won just twice in their last six outings in all competitions - which include a humiliating 5-2 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the Champions League. They have also been knocked out of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup and are currently seventh in the league table with 36 points from 23 matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Klopp's side will be next seen in action on March 1 when they take on Wolves in a Premier League clash.