'We both realise it's exceptional' - Kante proud to face former team-mate Mahrez in Champions League final

The Frenchman says he's been in touch with his one-time Leicester City colleague ahead of the European showpiece at Estadio do Dragao

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante says he's proud to be facing former team-mate and Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez in the Champions League final.

Newly crowned Premier League champions City will take on Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea in an all-English European showpiece at the Estadio Dragao on Saturday night.

Kante and Mahrez are set to face off in the biggest event in the club football calendar, capping a remarkable rise to prominence for the two men who initially built up their sterling reputations at Leicester City.

What's been said?

Kante says he's been in contact with his one-time King Power Stadium colleague to discuss how far they've come ahead of the final, but has also vowed that their friendship will go out of the window when the match kicks off.

"We’ve spoken about it. We both realise that it’s exceptional," the Frenchman told UEFA.com.

"It’s taken a lot of work from before being in Ligue 2 until now, and a lot of perseverance on the pitch and in training.

"So to be playing a match like this is fantastic. But we both want to win, so we won’t be friendly on the pitch.

"I hope it works out for me, and he’s hoping it’ll work out for him, of course!"

Kante & Mahrez's achievements at Leicester

Mahrez moved to Leicester from Le Havre for the bargain price of £450,000 back in 2014 and helped them secure promotion from the Championship in his first full season in English football.

Kante then joined the Algerian at the King Power ahead of the 2015-16 campaign, having been snapped up for just €8 million from Caen, and the pair went on to play key roles in the Foxes' unlikely run to Premier League glory under Claudio Ranieri.

Chelsea lured Kante to Stamford Bridge after his stunning debut season at Leicester and he has since added another top-flight crown to his CV along with the FA Cup and Europa League, while Mahrez has picked up another seven domestic trophies since moving to City for £60 million ($85m) in 2018.

Kante opens up on Makelele advice

Kante went on to reveal that he has been given advice by Chelsea legend Claude Makelele on how to improve his all-around game during his time in west London.

"I have had some chats with Claude since I came to Chelsea," he added. "He was here to give me advice on my play, and the impact I can have on the game.

"Being able to talk with him about that is beneficial for me because he knows the position."

