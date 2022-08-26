Jurgen Klopp has dropped the clearest hint yet that Liverpool may be ready to be make a new signing before the transfer window closes.

Klopp says Reds are 'working constantly'

Insists deal must be for 'the right player'

Keita the latest midfielder sidelines

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds boss has repeatedly dismissed the idea of new arrivals at Anfield this summer, but at a press conference on Friday he appeared to leave the door open to the idea.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked about the potential for incomings before next week's deadline, Klopp said: “I don’t know. As you can imagine, we are actually working constantly on these kind of things. We spoke about the reasons why sometimes it is not happening; sometimes too expensive, sometimes not the right player. Then the situation changes, but one thing stayed the same and that is really important; it needs to be the right player. We are working and will see if something will happen or not. I don’t know.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool have made three senior signings this summer, bringing in forwards Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho, as well as teenage full-back Calvin Ramsay. But with 10 players currently sidelined through injury - including four senior midfielders - calls have intensified for further additions this summer, with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Nicolo Barella and Moises Caicedo among those linked.

IN A PHOTO: Liverpool's search for a midfielder takes an unexpected twist...

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? This is only the fifth time since World War One that Liverpool have failed to win any of their first three games of a league season.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds will be looking - and expecting - to return to winning ways this weekend when they entertain Bournemouth at Anfield (Saturday, 3pm UK time).