World Cup Qualifiers: Cameroon go top with win over Malawi, as Zambia hammer Mauritania

Cameroon claimed a 4-0 win against a 10-man Malawi side to temporarily move top of Group D pending the result of the match between Ivory Coast and Mozambique who will play later on Saturday.

Having won the initial game at home 2-0, and with the top position for grabs, the Indomitable Lions knew there was no room for mistake at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The Flames were reduced to 10 players after just 21 minutes after John Banda committed a professional foul in the danger zone.

Al-Nassr forward Vincent Aboubakar stepped up and converted from 12-yards to give the visitors a deserved lead.

Chikoti Chirwa was brought on to replace Francisco Madinga in Malawi's bid to stabilize after being subjected to the numerical disadvantage. But the change did little to stop Cameroon who added their second in the 41st minute courtesy of Napoli midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

Shanghai Shenhua attacker Christian Basogog, who had come on for Ngamaleu-Ngoumo Moumi in the 68th minute, then grabbed a brace with goals in the 85th and 87th minute to hand his team a huge win.

Cameroon are now on 12 points, two more than the Elephants who have a match in hand. The two teams will be meeting in the final group match with the winner making it to the final hurdle in the race to Qatar.

At the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, Zambia also hammered Mauritania 4-0 to go second in Group B.

Leicester City forward Patson Daka opened the scoring in favour of the hosts after 34 minutes.

The second strike for the Chipolopolo came in the 37th minute from the in-form Rangers attacker Fashion Sakala. The 24-year-old Gers player then completed his brace on the stroke of half-time.

The striker was not done and in the 63rd minute, he struck his third to ensure Zambia made it to the second position with seven points, three behind leaders Tunisia who need a win against Equatorial Guinea to seal progression to the final round.