Watford star Dennis equals Deeney's Premier League record with goal against Chelsea

Emmanuel Dennis has become the first Watford player to score in three Premier League games in a row since February 2017.

The 24-year-old scored Watford's only goal in their 2-1 defeat against Chelsea on Wednesday.

Dennis overcame an injury scare after he was substituted in the Hornets' 4-2 loss against Leicester City on Sunday. He then featured against Thomas Tuchel's side in midweek.

He started for Claudio Ranieri's team and cancelled out Mason Mount's opener with his equaliser in the 43rd minute.

The effort was Dennis' sixth league goal so far as he continues to enjoy a fine debut campaign in England and becomes Watford's leading goalscorer this season.

The last Watford player to score in three consecutive Premier League matches was club legend Troy Deeney in February 2017.

Watford suffered a second straight loss in the English top-flight as Morocco's Hakim Ziyech came off the bench to secure maximum points for Chelsea at Vicarage Road.

On Sunday against Leicester City, the former Club Brugge star became the sixth player to score five goals and provide five assists in his first 12 matches in Premier League history.

Article continues below

Dennis and his compatriot William Troost-Ekong played the entire duration for Watford, but the latter received a yellow card just before the break.

The defeat left Watford unmoved in 17th spot while Chelsea maintained their dominance at the top of the league table with the 33 points after 14 games.

Dennis will be expected to shift his focus to Sunday's game when Watford host Manchester City for another Premier League home fixture.