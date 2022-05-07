Watford relegated from the Premier League as defeat at Crystal Palace seals their fate
Watford's relegation from the Premier League has finally been confirmed following their defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday.
The Hornets have struggled all season, and a 1-0 loss at Selhurst Park - their 25th of the league campaign - ensured they will finish in the bottom three this campaign.
It means an immediate return to the Championship for Watford, with their third manager of the season, Roy Hodgson, unable to save them.
More follows.