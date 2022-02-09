Watford ‘need to do more’ after West Ham United defeat – Hassane Kamara

Watford must start scoring goals and be better defensively in their bid to escape relegation from the Premier League, according to Hassane Kamara in the wake of the club’s 1-0 defeat to West Ham United.

Having failed to win their last 10 matches in all competitions, the Hornets travelled to the London Stadium in their quest to end their abysmal run.

Nonetheless, they were pegged down by a 68th-minute strike by Jarrod Bowen after he was teed up by Manuel Lanzini.

The result ensured that Roy Hodgson’s men went further in relegation waters – occupying the 19th spot in the log having accrued 15 points from 22 league outings.

Hit by the outcome against David Moyes’ side, the 27-year-old Cote d’Ivoire international urged his teammates to start firing at the other end of the pitch to help turn better displays into points.

“We need to do more,” Kamara was quoted by Watford website.

“Before, we were conceding lots of goals and in the last couple of matches we have been a lot better defensively, but we need to start scoring now because we’ve only taken one point.

“If we don’t score, we can’t win, and we need to start picking up points because we need them.

“The goal was unfortunate tonight but things like that happen when you’re in a relegation fight.

“Though we played well we can’t be content with the performance because we didn’t pick up any points.

“We need to play well both defensively and offensively to pick up the points we need.”

Kamara joined Watford from Ligue 1 outfit Nice for an undisclosed fee that will keep him at Vicarage Road until 2025.

Since his arrival, the left-back has started each of the club’s last four league matches, playing an important role in Watford’s defensive unit.

“I want to thank the supporters, who were great again. We need the fans because it’s not easy to win games, and with them, behind us, it really does feel like we are 12 men,” he continued.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at Watford so far. The Premier League has been tough to get used to because you have to concentrate all the time in all areas of the pitch, but this is where I want to be.

“Watford gave me the opportunity to play in the Premier League, and as a team, we’ll do everything we can to stay there.”

Watford will be hoping to return to winning ways when they square up against Brighton & Hove Albion on February 12.