Watford give injury updates on Dele-Bashiru and Success ahead of Wycombe Wanderers clash

The Hornets will be without the Nigerians for Wednesday’s game against the Chairboys, but they are close to a return

Tom Dele-Bashiru and Isaac Success will be unavailable when Watford take on Wycombe Wanderers in Wednesday’s English Championship game, the club has announced.

Nonetheless, the Nigerians are edging ever closer to a return, in what would be a major boost for the Premier League chasers.

Success, 25, last featured for Xisco Munoz’s team in an English top-flight encounter against Everton in February 2020. However, a long-term injury setback kept him out of the Hornets squad.

Although he has recovered from the knock and has started individual training in December, he continues with his rehabilitation in a bid to get back to full fitness.

“Isaac Success continues to work with the medical team as he returns following a lengthy spell on the sidelines, the forward having appeared for the Under-23s in recent weeks,” a statement from the club read ahead of their blockbuster fixture against relegation-threatened Gareth Ainsworth’s side.

In the same vein, Nigerian midfielder Dele-Bashiru is back from an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered against Reading in October 2020.

Since teaming up with Watford in the summer of 2019 from Manchester City, where he spent 14 years – the Nigeria youth international has made just two appearances for Munoz’s men in all competitions.

“There is positive news regarding Tom Dele-Bashiru's rehabilitation though, as the midfielder is now back full-time at the training ground following an ACL injury suffered at Reading in October,” the report continued.

Elsewhere, inspirational skipper Troy Deeney is facing a spell on the sidelines after a scan confirmed Achilles tendon damage for the Englishman, with a second scan scheduled within the next couple of weeks.

For Joao Pedro and Nathaniel Chalobah, they will play no part against the Chairboys since they are suspended.

Following their 1-0 defeat to AFC Bournemouth their last time out, Watford would be gunning for all points at stake to boost their aspirations of returning to the Premier League.

As it stands, they are third on the log having accrued 60 points from 33 outings in the 2020-21 campaign