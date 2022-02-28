Al-Hilal striker Odion Ighalo has lauded Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis, branding him an intelligent attacker who is vital for the club's quest to beat relegation this season.

The Nigeria forward joined the Hornets from Koln and has since played 24 Premier League matches, scoring nine goals in the process and providing five assists.

The 32-year-old Ighalo has explained how the versatile attacker can help his old team get a positive outcome in the remaining matches of the ongoing English campaign.

"He is a very good player. He has good technique, he’s fast and can score goals, he’s very intelligent," Ighalo told the club's website.

"He just has to keep fit, keep taking his chances and scoring goals. I think if the season is going to turn around, they have to keep Dennis, [Ismaïla] Sarr and [Joshua] King firing, get goals home and away and escape relegation."

Ighalo played for Watford from 2014 to 2017 and he also explained how his time there impacted his career.

"If you want to talk about Odion Ighalo, my career, my success and my life and career, you can’t take Watford away from it. Without Watford FC I don’t think I would be where I am today," the veteran attacker continued.

"What I did at Watford in the first season in the Premier League, that is what I am still enjoying today. People remember what I did in the Premier League, and I really enjoyed my time at Watford. I'm grateful for the club, the fans still love me and I love the fans.

"I still follow Watford. I just hope things will change and the team stays up."

He also went on to compare the Saudi top-tier with some of the other leagues he played in.

"I’m enjoying my time here. It’s my second year here in Saudi Arabia with a different team and everything is going well," he added.

"I’m scoring goals and the team is doing well, so I’m happy!

"Everybody knows the Premier League is the best league in the world and the standard of the league is very high. The intensity, the coverage, the fans and the stadium, everything is top.

"The league here is still growing, a lot of foreign players and managers are coming in, I would say it’s a good league and a tough league, but you can’t compare to the Premier League.

"I would say it’s Championship level. It’s very tough, physical and each team has foreign players playing and foreign coaches, a lot of tactical work and intelligent players in the league."