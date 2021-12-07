Watford’s Dennis was frustrated not to join Arsenal or Manchester United – Agent Uyi

Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis’s agent Drew Uyi has revealed how frustrated the player was after he failed to sign for Premier League sides Arsenal and Manchester United.

According to Uyi, the 24-year-old Nigeria international was a target for the Gunners and the Red Devils but he ended up joining the Hornets from Club Brugge.

Uyi has now explained Brugge’s asking price deterred the player from joining either of the teams and he was not happy with the decision.

“Arsenal were interested [in signing Dennis] in the past, Manchester United were also interested, but for Club Brugge ridiculous fee on him,” Uyi told The Football Show on YouTube as quoted by CompleteSports.

“They wanted 25 Million pounds, while these clubs were prepared to pay 15 Million. “In the end he joined Watford for 3.4 Million pounds because his contract was running out.

“He was frustrated at Club Brugge, he was not happy because no young man would be if he were stopped from such opportunities [Manchester United and Arsenal].”

Dennis is currently Watford’s top scorer in the Premier League with six goals and he recently admitted he was enjoying life in the top-flight.

“I’m really proud of the team because we played really well,” Dennis told the club’s website after the 2-1 defeat against Chelsea, where he scored his sixth goal of the campaign.

“The result is unfortunate, they were lucky to take the three points. The intensity was good and we’re slowly understanding the way the manager wants us to play. We can see the progress in how we play so I’m really proud of the team, we just need to keep working hard and the results will come.

“I knew if I tried to shoot he was going to open his legs and I was lucky to score in the end. I’m happy with the goal but in the end, we didn’t get the three points.

“I’m just doing my job, I’m really happy I’m here and I’m enjoying being part of the team. I’m training well and being positive, and I’m really happy.”

Watford will next face Brentford in a league match at Vicarage Road on Friday.