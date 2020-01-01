Watford confirm trio of positive coronavirus tests

The club announced that one player and two staff members are set to self-isolate as part of guidelines set by the Premier League

Watford have announced that three members of the club have tested positive for the coronavirus over the last two days.

On Tuesday, the Premier League confirmed that there were six positive Covid-19 results returned from a total of ​748 tests administered to players and club staff on Sunday and Monday.

The league confirmed that the positive tests came from three different clubs, with one of the positive tests revealed to be Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan, whom the club says is "asymptomatic and is currently safe and well at home."

More teams

And, on Tuesday night, Watford confirmed that one player and two staff members have tested positive and will begin a period of self-isolation.

"Watford Football Club confirms that three people have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus following testing at the training ground over the past 48 hours," the club said in a statement.

"Of those three positive tests, one is a player and two are members of staff. All three have asked that medical confidentiality be respected and, therefore, the club will not be naming those involved.

"All three will now self-isolate for seven days - in line with the protocols set out in Premier League guidelines - before being tested again at a later date.

Article continues below

"Strict adherence to the Premier League guidelines has ensured the training ground remains virus-free and a safe environment for the players to continue to work.

"The club will continue to liaise closely with the affected personnel and there will be no further comment."

More to come...