Watford celebrate promotion back to Premier League

Saturday's 1-0 defeat of Millwall assured the Hornets second place in the Championship and a return to the top flight for 2021-22

Watford sealed an instant return to the Premier League on Saturday as they grabbed the Championship's second automatic promotion spot - meaning that the Hornets and Norwich City also achieved a rare double feat in going straight back up.

Ismaila Sarr's early penalty sealed a 1-0 win at Vicarage Road over Millwall, a result that gave Watford an unassailable 10-point lead over third-placed Brentford.

And with Norwich already assured of first place in the second tier this season, the Premier League welcomes back two of the three clubs that went down during 2019-20.

Back in business

Newly relegated clubs have often found the Championship a tough prospect.

For that reason, promotion back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking is not as common as one might imagine - making Norwich and Watford's feat all the more impressive.

𝗪𝗘 𝗔𝗥𝗘 @premierleague!!! pic.twitter.com/dxknsabvj7 — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) April 24, 2021 2 - The Championship top-two this season are now guaranteed to be Norwich City and Watford, the first time two clubs relegated from the Premier League the previous season have finished in the top-two since 2009-10 (Newcastle and West Brom). Rebound. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 24, 2021

Not since 2009-10 had two sides who were relegated the previous year made an instant return to the Premier League.

Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion were the last teams to achieve that distinction, having both fallen to the second tier during the previous season.

Article continues below

The chance also exists for Bournemouth to now make it a perfect three from three.

The Cherries sit in fourth place in the Championship and are guaranteed a spot in the play-offs, which will produce the third and final team to be promoted in 2020-21.

Further reading