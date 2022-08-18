Watch: Zinchenko smashes Arsenal keepy-uppie challenge as Gabriel is left red-faced

- Zinchenko bossed the challenge with no trouble
- Gabriel was unable to complete the task
- Brazilian defender even failed in the forfeit
WHAT HAPPENED? Ukraine international Zinchenko, who joined the Gunners from Manchester City ahead of the new season, left his co-stars in the dust as he charged ahead with no trouble in keeping the ball afloat.
☄️ The keepy-uppie challenge returns!— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 17, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brazilian defender Gabriel completely failed at the task and had to run back to the start for another attempt. He was then forced to play a small game of foot-volleyball, but didn't do too well there either.