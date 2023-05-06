WATCH: Wrexham stars invited into DJ booth with Steve Aoki during Las Vegas party trip as Omnia nightclub belts out 'Super Paul Mullin' chant

Wrexham stars including Paul Mullin partied with Steve Aoki at the Omnia nightclub in Las Vegas on Saturday as they continue their title celebrations.

Wrexham won the National League

Stars headed to Vegas to celebrate

Trip funded by Reynolds and McElhenney

WHAT HAPPENED? The Wrexham players headed to the Omnia nightclub, in Caesar's Palace, on Saturday to party as they continue their tour of Las Vegas as part of their celebrations for their National League title win.

The trip has been funded by their Hollywood megastar owners, and Aoki, one of the most famous DJs of all time, invited the players into the booth to spin the decks. That came after the players were greeted by a huge chant of 'We've got Paul Mullin', as dancers waved Welsh flags.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham's players have enjoyed a whistle-stop tour of the Vegas strip and have already partied the night away at the MGM Grand, with the squad enjoying a dinner laid on by the Bellagio. They have also partied at the Hakkasan nightclub as they continue to revel in their title triumph.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? A few more nights of partying await for the Red Dragons, before the club aim to take the Football League by storm next season after a 15-year hiatus.