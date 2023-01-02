WATCH: World Cup winner Mac Allister given glorious welcome back at Brighton amid Juventus transfer links

Alexis Mac Allister was given a grand welcome by Brighton as he returned to the club after winning the 2022 World Cup with Argentina.

Mac Allister gets grand welcome

Celebrates World Cup win with Brighton teammates

Has been linked with January transfer

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder played a crucial role in Argentina's World Cup triumph in Qatar. Mac Allister featured in Lionel Scaloni's starting XI in six out of seven matches and scored against Poland in La Albiceleste's final group game. The Argentine returned to his club after a well-earned break on Monday, and entered Brighton's training ground amid loud applause from his teammates. He then lifted a replica of the World Cup trophy as his colleagues cheered for him.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 24-year-old midfielder is being linked with a move to Serie A giants Juventus on the back of his exploits at the World Cup. His father and agent has leaned into the rumours while suggesting that Mac Allister will be open to any offers in the winter market.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRIGHTON? The Seagulls next take on Everton in a Premier League clash on January 3, but it remains to be seen whether Mac Allister will make his return to action.