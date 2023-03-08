WATCH: What a good boy! Philadelphia Union CONCACAF clash stopped after dog runs onto the pitch and steals the ball

A dog stole the headlines in the Philadelphia Union's CONCACAF Champions League clash with Alianza, as it ran onto the pitch and took the match ball.

Dog invades pitch in Champions League clash

Takes a liking to match ball

Philadelphia Union draw with Alianza

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

WHAT HAPPENED? The first leg of the Philadelphia Union's CONCACAF Champions League last 16 tie with Alianza might've looked a little underwhelming from the outside due to its 0-0 score line, but the game enjoyed an interesting twist in the second half when a dog made its way onto the field and got fans off their seats, taking the match ball in the process.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Taking place in El Salvador, the dog knew exactly what it wanted, darting across the field and immediately trying to hijack the ball before being carried away so that the game could resume. Unfortunately, neither side could find a winner in a game that seemed to lack bite.

WHAT NEXT? The two sides face off for a decisive second leg back in Philadelphia on March 15, with a spot in the semi-final up for grabs.