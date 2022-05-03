Watch: Villarreal stun Liverpool with two first-half goals to level Champions League tie

Villarreal stunned Liverpool with a pair of first-half goals as they erased a 2-0 first leg deficit within the first 45 minutes of Tuesday's clash in Spain.

Boulaye Dia gave Villarreal the lead on the day within three minutes, bringing Villarreal back within touching distance after a 2-0 first-leg defeat at Anfield.

And, with just moments before halftime, Francis Coquelin leveled the scoreline with his side's second shot on target of the entire tie, leaving the Premier League giants stunned.

Watch: Villarreal's first-half goals

Boulaye Dia gets the opener! ⚽️



Villarreal have already halved their deficit in the third minute of the game! 😱



This tie IS NOT over! 👊#UCL pic.twitter.com/fKUIE4JZ7F — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 3, 2022

WOOOOOOOOW! 🤯



A great cross, a stunning leap, and a perfect header! 🎯



Francis Coquelin has drawn this tie level!#UCL pic.twitter.com/bmpwsptIAp — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 3, 2022

VILLARREAL INSIDE 3 MINUTES. 😳



What a time for Boulaye Dia to score his first #UCL goal! 💥 pic.twitter.com/k73ozw98zL — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 3, 2022

