WATCH: Ugly scenes in Naples! Frankfurt ultras throw flares and chairs in clash with police ahead of Napoli Champions League tie

- Frankfurt face Napoli in last-16 second leg
- German ultras cause chaos
- Many without tickets after travel ban
WHAT HAPPENED? German supporters caused chaos in the centre of Naples on Wednesday after an altercation between them and around 200 Napoli fans prompted the intervention of authorities. In response, the Frankfurt ultras could be seen throwing stones, flares and other projectiles, while also setting a police car on fire. There was also damage to the cars and motorcycles of innocent bystanders, as well as to some shops overlooking the Piazza del Gesu.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: There have been reports of threats made to Italian journalists by Frankfurt ultras, many of whom arrived without tickets after a travel ban was imposed by the Italian authorities in attempt to avoid scenes such as these. While many Frankfurt directors remained in Germany to protest the decision, it evidently did not put countless enraged supporters off, with the damage to Naples thought to be severe.
WHAT NEXT? On the pitch, Frankfurt will be aiming to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg in Germany against one of Europe's in-form sides. Whoever progresses from Wednesday's last-16 clash will find out their quarter-final opponents on Friday.