WATCH: The trailer for Barcelona: A New Era documentary has been released

Barcelona and Prime Video have dropped the trailer for documentary series 'FC Barcelona: A New Era'.

New documentary trailer released

Produced by Barca Studios

Charts last two seasons at Camp Nou

WHAT HAPPENED? The new programme focuses on the activities at the club both on and off the pitch in the last two seasons. The series will stream on Prime Video from December 28 onwards.

📹 We present to you...



💙 𝐀 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐄𝐫𝐚 ❤️



Coming to @PrimeVideo soon 🍿 pic.twitter.com/0wI0snmpgl — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 5, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: From Barcelona losing 8-2 against Bayern Munich in the Champions League in 2020 to Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez leaving the club, to Xavi Hernandez taking charge of the team, the new series will give us a peek into a dramatic few years for the Blaugrana. The series has been produced by Barca Studios - the club's in-house media house.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi's side will next be in action against rivals Espanyol in La Liga on December 31.