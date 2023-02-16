Supporters of Trabzonspor paid an emotional tribute to emergency service workers with a powerful tifo ahead of their clash with Basel on Thursday.

Trabzonspor in European action

Fans thank emergency services

Turkey hit by devastating earthquake

WHAT HAPPENED? Trabzonspor played host to Swiss side Basel in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, with the club's fans unfurling an emotional tifo ahead of kick-off. The tifo shows an emergency services worker rescuing a child. It comes after the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria last week and claimed at least 40,000 lives.

The players also wore black armbands and there was a minute's silence before the game started.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Turkish Super Lig is currently postponed following the devastating events in the country. Proceeds from Thursday's match will go to victims of the earthquake.

WHAT NEXT FOR TRABZONSPOR? The two sides will meet again for the second leg of their tie in Switzerland on Thursday, February 23.