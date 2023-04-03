WATCH: Tottenham captain Harry Kane FLOORED as Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure strikes him in the face to earn straight red card

Everton were reduced to 10 men in the second half against Tottenham when Abdoulaye Doucoure shoved Harry Kane in the face.

Doucoure and Kane clash

Everton midfielder sees red

Kane goes on to score the opener

WHAT HAPPENED? Everton's clash with Tottenham at Goodison Park sparked into life just before the hour mark when Doucoure clashed with Kane and was handed a red card for violent conduct. The midfielder lost his temper and pushed the Spurs captain in the face, leaving the referee little option but to brandish the red card.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spurs went on to take the lead against the 10 men of Everton. Kane netted from the penalty spot after Michael Keane had brought down Cristian Romero in the penalty area.

WHAT NEXT? Spurs go on to play Brighton on Saturday, while Everton will take on Manchester United. Doucoure will miss Everton's next three games due to suspension.