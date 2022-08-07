WATCH: Ten Hag's Man Utd era off to horror start as Gross puts Brighton in dreamland at Old Trafford

Brighton have a two-goal lead at half time

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United era is off to a horror start as Brighton & and Hove Albion FC take a two-goal at Old Trafford at halftime.

Pascal Gross netted a brace to hand the visitors a handsome lead after the first 45 minutes as the Red Devils walked out of the pitch amidst boos from the home crowd.

Watch Pascal Gross' brace against Manchester United