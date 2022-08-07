WATCH: Ten Hag's Man Utd era off to horror start as Gross puts Brighton in dreamland at Old Trafford

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United era is off to a horror start as Brighton & and Hove Albion FC take a two-goal at Old Trafford at halftime.
Pascal Gross netted a brace to hand the visitors a handsome lead after the first 45 minutes as the Red Devils walked out of the pitch amidst boos from the home crowd.
Watch Pascal Gross' brace against Manchester United
BRIGHTON LEAD!! 💥— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 7, 2022
Pascal Groß has gotten Erik ten Hag's era off to the worst possible start! 😮 pic.twitter.com/g6HSjS7LcJ
IT'S TWO!! Pascal Groß is there again!! 2️⃣— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 7, 2022
Brighton are currently blowing Man Utd away!! 😲 pic.twitter.com/HoHn9pxyVL
Editors' Picks
It's a brace for Pascal Gross!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 7, 2022
Brighton take a 2-0 lead and stun the crowd at Old Trafford. #BHAFC
📺: @peacockTV #MyPLMorning | #MUNBHA pic.twitter.com/48jdsKyX9s