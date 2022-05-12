Watch: Ten Hag dances & is thrown in the air as new Man Utd boss delivers Ajax's 36th Eredivisie title

Erik ten Hag will inherit the managerial reins at Manchester United this summer, having already agreed a contract at Old Trafford through to 2025, and he will be looking to bring a “winner’s mentality” with him to English football after signing out in style at Ajax with another Eredivisie title.

Amsterdam-based heavyweights cemented their domestic dominance on Wednesday with a crushing 5-0 victory over Heerenveen at the Johan Cruyff Arena – leading to some wild on-pitch celebrations that saw their coach thrown into the air.

Ten Hag is delighted to be walking away from his homeland with more major silverware added to his collection, with the intention being to bring a barren run on the trophy front to a close when he links up with United ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

How did Ajax wrap up with the Eredivisie title in 2021-22?

Goals from Nicolas Tagliafico, Steven Berghuis and Sebastien Haller had Ajax 3-0 up before half-time against Heerenveen, with a dominant performance put in by the Dutch giants on home soil.

Brian Brobbey and Edson Alvarez put the finishing touches to a comprehensive success, allowing Ten Hag to claim the third Eredivisie crown of his tenure – having previously secured that prestigious prize in 2019 and 2021.

A highly-rated tactician said on the back of a notable triumph: "Yeah, at some point [you feel emotional]. You get a certain feeling. And it's double, because I'm leaving. And that this was the last time.

"And that is difficult because I've worked with so many great people. Especially the players. We've done so many great things together. But there is a time to leave.

"I definitely feel it (the gratitude of everyone at the club) and I am very proud of what we did here together. Because Ajax is Europe proof again. Ajax plays for the titles. There is a very strong foundation to build further upon."

Is Ten Hag ready to take charge at Man Utd?

With one final target hit in the Netherlands, Ten Hag can now start readying himself for the challenges that lie ahead at Old Trafford.

The 52-year-old has a lot of work to oversee in Manchester, with United posting their worst Premier League finish in 2021-22, but he is looking forward to starting afresh after four-and-a-half years with Ajax.

The Dutch champions have one more fixture to play, away at Vitesse on May 15, before Ten Hag can then turn his attention fully to events at Old Trafford.

What is Ten Hag’s target at Man Utd?

Having grown accustomed to landing honours on a regular basis in his homeland, Ten Hag has already stated a desire to bring United’s trophyless run to a close – which currently stands at five years and counting.

He said following confirmation of his appointment as successor to interim Red Devils boss Ralf Rangnick: “It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead.

“I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.

“It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United.”

