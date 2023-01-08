WATCH: Shades of Suarez after red card & Leeds penalty miss in FA Cup clash with Cardiff

Leeds and Cardiff conjured up memories of Luis Suarez’s infamous antics for Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup during their FA Cup third round clash.

Bagan sent off for handling on the line

Rodrigo saw his spot kick saved

Bluebirds unable to hang up for notable win

WHAT HAPPENED? Cardiff looked to have thrown away a two-goal lead when Joel Bagan was sent off 10 minutes from time for pushing a goal-bound shot around his own post. Rodrigo - who had dragged Leeds back into the game after being introduced as a second-half substitute – was, however, to see his penalty saved, as Cardiff benefited from a show of gamesmanship similar to that which saw Suarez dismissed at FIFA’s flagship event in South Africa for handling on the line before Asamoah Gyan failed from 12 yards.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After being reduced to 10 men, Cardiff were unable to hang up and claim a prized Premier League scalp – with Sonny Perkins grabbing a dramatic 93rd-minute leveller for Leeds.

WHAT NEXT? The Bluebirds, who have been struggling for form and firepower in the Championship of late, will now head to Elland Road for a replay – with a place in the fourth round of that competition still up for grabs.