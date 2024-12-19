How to watch Naoya Inoue vs Sam Goodman: Date, time, fight card & more info

Don’t miss your chance to see one of the world’s best pound-for-pound boxers in action this January.

2025 is all set to start with a bang as two unbeaten ring stars get it on at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo. Australia’s Sam Goodman takes on Naoya ‘The Monster’ Inoue in a blockbuster super bantamweight bout billed originally to take place on Christmas Eve. However, the fight had to be rescheduled following a cut to Goodman’s left eye sustained during a sparring session. The Aussie may be unbeaten, but he starts the fight as a major underdog and is boxing away from home for the first time in his career. It will be a massive shock if the Aussie heads home with all four of Inoue’s belts in his suitcase (WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO).

Naoya Inoue has a fearsome reputation, having knocked out or stopped 25 of his 28 opponents to date, and he’s setting his sights on a second Australian resident in the space of four months after beating TJ Doheny at the start of September. That was the heavy-hitting Japanese star’s 9th straight stoppage victory, a streak that stretches back to October 2020, when he KO'ed another Aussie, Jason Moloney, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Inoue is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet and has remained undefeated as world champ at four different weight divisions. Prior to his current reign as super bantamweight, he also ruled the roost at bantamweight, super flyweight and light flyweight. Inoue is attempting to make a third defence of his undisputed super bantamweight crown in just over a year. On Boxing Day 2023, he knocked out Filipino fighter Marlon Tapales to capture all four super-bantamweight titles and then defended the collection with wins over Luis Nery and TJ Doheny in 2024.

However, Naoya Inoue won’t be underestimating the task ahead of him. Sam Goodman has won all of his professional encounters since stepping into the ring on debut in April 2018, and confidence will be high in the visiting camp as Goodman looks to rewrite Australian sports history. Goodman also claimed two victories during 2024, stopping Mark Schleibs in March before comfortably outpointing Thachtana Luangphon in July.

Let GOAL guide you through all the vital information you need ahead of Naoya Inoue vs Sam Goodman’s showdown in Tokyo, including start times, TV channel & streaming news.

When will Naoya Inoue vs Sam Goodman take place?

Date Friday, January 24 Location Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan Time The Sky Sports show starts at 10am GMT / 8pm JST, 5 am ET, 7pm AEDT Main event ring walks (approx) 11am GMT / 8pm JST, 5 am ET, 10pm AEDT

The Ariake Arena is a multi-sport venue located in Tokyo, Japan, which opened in 2020 and can house up to 15,000 spectators. It was constructed to replace the Differ Ariake, which was closed and demolished in June 2018. The Ariake Arena was one of six permanent facilities designed to be built in the Tokyo district of Ariake in order to host the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The arena served as the volleyball venue for those Olympics and has since been used for sporting events and concerts. This will be Naoya Inoue's fifth career fight at the Ariake Arena, where he's stopped every fighter he's fought previously.

How to watch Naoya Inoue vs Sam Goodman in the US

In the United States, Naoya Inoue vs Sam Goodman will be broadcast on ESPN+, with streaming available via the ESPN+ app. This is a standalone service from regular ESPN, so you don’t need to be an existing TV subscriber. You can download the app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Smart TV and many others. One month of ESPN+ is $10.99 (1 month (disney+/hulu) of ESPN+ is $14.99, 1 month (disney+/hulu no ads) of ESPN+ is $24.99), and 1 year costs $109.99.

How to watch Naoya Inoue vs Sam Goodman in the UK

Naoya Inoue vs Sam Goodman will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+. You can add Sky Sports online or through the My Sky app anytime if you're an existing Sky customer. The package starts from £20 per month with Sky Stream. Sky Sports+ is included at no extra cost, allowing viewers to watch many more live events across various sports. The Sky Sports app allows subscribers to download and watch live sports on the go and is available on iPhone, iPad, and Android.

Existing or new Sky Sports subscribers can stream Naoya Inoue vs Sam Goodman and all Sky boxing cards via the Sky Go App. This is free if you’re already a Sky Sports TV customer. It’s available for Apple, Android, Firestick, Roku, and game consoles. Again, 24 hours of access on Sky Go is £11.98, while 1 month costs £34.99.

How to watch Naoya Inoue vs Sam Goodman in Australia

Australian viewers can watch or stream the Naoya Inoue vs Sam Goodman fight via Kayo Sports, and you don’t need a subscription. Select the event, follow the steps to complete your purchase, and start streaming. The fight is available to watch on Kayo PPV for $59.95.

Naoya Inoue vs Sam Goodman Fight Card

Weight class Fight Super bantamweight (4 world titles) Naoya Inoue vs Sam Goodman Bantamweight (WBO title) Yoshiki Takei vs Yuttapong Tongdee Minimumweight Goki Kobayashi vs Yuni Takada Welterweight Jin Sasaki vs Shoki Sakai Lightweight Tsubasa Narai vs Kai Watanabe

Naoya Inoue professional boxing stats

Age: 31

31 Height: 5' 5" / 164 cm

5' 5" / 164 cm Reach: 68.1" / 173 cm

68.1" / 173 cm Total fights: 28

28 Record: 28-0-0

28-0-0 % wins by KO/TKO: 89

Sam Goodman professional boxing stats