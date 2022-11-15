WATCH: ‘You guys need to stop winning!’ - Walker’s message to Arsenal star Saka on England World Cup duty

Premier League matters are still on Kyle Walker’s mind, with the Manchester City defender telling Arsenal ace Bukayo Saka: “You need to stop winning!”

Gunners top of the Premier League table

Defending champions City are second

Attention turning to international action

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners have enjoyed a stunning run through the first 14 games of the 2022-23 campaign, with a 37-point haul ensuring that they will be top of the table at Christmas. Attention has now shifted away from domestic competition and towards the World Cup finals in Qatar, but City full-back Walker was eager to get an important message across to an international colleague when linking up with the England squad at St George’s Park.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saka was understandably keen to deflect attention away from club action after joining up with Gareth Southgate’s squad, with the Gunners winger responding to Walker by saying: “Don’t worry about that now.”

WHAT NEXT? England are due to open their 2022 World Cup campaign against Iran on November 21, before going on to face the United States and Wales in their other Group B fixtures, and Premier League football will not resume until Boxing Day on December 26.