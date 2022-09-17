WATCH: Son ends Premier League goal drought with hat-trick against Leicester after coming off the bench

- Started on bench against the Foxes
- Replaced Richarlison after an hour
- Hat-trick included two stunning efforts
WHAT HAPPENED? Son has come under significant pressure in the early stages of the season. His lack of contributions in attack led to Antonio Conte dropping him for the visit of Leicester but the South Korean forward made quite the impact after coming off the bench.
Son ends his goal drought with a SENSATIONAL strike!! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/2rAvDoEs1P— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 17, 2022
Heung-Min Son gets his first goal of the season with this SCREAMER! 😍 #COYS— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 17, 2022
📺: @NBC & @peacock #MyPLMorning | #TOTLEI pic.twitter.com/NNsTdLzAb1
HEUNG-MIN SON DOES IT AGAIN! 🥳 #COYS— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 17, 2022
📺: @NBC & @peacock #MyPLMorning.| #TOTLEI pic.twitter.com/pLP6NqR3pU
Son, who may have been left out for his goal drought, has come off the bench and scored a hat-trick!!! 😲— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 17, 2022
UNBELIEVABLE! pic.twitter.com/l6Fu330YgE
Heung-Min Son comes off the bench and scores a hat trick! 🎩 #COYS— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 17, 2022
📺: @NBC & @peacock #MyPLMorning | #TOTLEI pic.twitter.com/9EyoHoFgto
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Son's performance from the bench gives Conte a decision to make. After the international break, it's hard to imagine the hat-trick hero will be kept on the bench.
WHAT NEXT FOR SON? The football calendar throws up an international break and Son will be one of the players representing his country over the next couple of weeks. Upon his return, he will be hoping to play a starring role as his side have 13 more games until the break for the World Cup.