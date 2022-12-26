WATCH: Salah equals Daglish’s scoring record for Liverpool as Reds down Aston Villa

Mohamed Salah equaled Kenny Daglish’s scoring record as he moved joint seventh on Liverpool’s all-time top scorers list with 172 goals.

WHAT HAPPENED? Salah combined with Andrew Robertson to ink their names in the history books when the former passed the ball into the box for the Egypt forward to roll it into the back of the net for Liverpool’s opening goal in their 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on Monday.

The fifth minute goal was Salah’s 15th of the season in all competitions, taking his tally for Liverpool to 172 in 277 matches, and level with Daglish who managed the same in 515 appearances.

It was the 54th assist for Robertson who became the defender with most assists in Premier League history before Virgil van Dijk headed in the second from a Salah assist for a 2-0 halftime lead.

Ollie Watkins pulled one back for Aston Villa after the break but Liverpool regained their two-goal cushion through 18-year-old substitute Stefan Bajcetic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Salah, who is in his sixth season with Liverpool, continues to break records and his goal and assist saw him become the second player to both score over 50 goals and assist as many for the Reds in the Premier League after Steven Gerrard (120 goals & 92 assists).

The Egyptian had a slow start to the season, managing just three goals in his first 10 games of the season, but has now scored 13 in 14 matches since then.

Salah now has Robbie Fowler (183) and Steven Gerrard (186) in his sights but he will need to double his current tally to catch up with Ian Rush (346) who tops Liverpool’s top scorers list.

Monday’s encounter also witnessed the return of defender Joel Matip, who was making his first Premier League start since suffering an injury against Arsenal in October.

The Cameroon defender thought he had scored Liverpool’s second goal but he was adjudged to have been offside when he headed in.

WHATS’ NEXT? Liverpool host Leicester City on Friday and Salah will hope to make it five goals against the Foxes to extend his brilliant run in front of goal.