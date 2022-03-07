Watch: Rudiger shows off his dance moves in music video with Alonzo Abasi in song named after Chelsea defender

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger bust out the dance moves with Sierra Leonean/Liberian music artist Alonzo Abasi during a recent video collaboration.

In a track titled ‘Rudiger’, and with a chorus that goes “I’ll defend you like Rudiger”, who better to have in the music video than the Germany international himself.

Rudiger has built quite the reputation as a dressing room dancer and his buoyant dance moves certainly did not disappoint in the upbeat music video, which was partly shot on one of the many beaches in Sierra Leone.

Watch Antonio Rudiger's dance moves

Why was Antonio Rudiger in Sierra Leone?

While he does represent Germany on the international stage, Rudiger still tries to stay connected to his roots, through means of football and charity work.

Rudiger’s parents were forced to flee Sierra Leone in 1991 due to the outbreak of a civil war, and made a new start to life in Berlin, Germany.

The centre-back has teamed up with children’s aid organisation, BigShoe, in Lunsar, iIn an attempt to help children born with clubfoot, by carrying out expensive, yet life changing operations.

Rudiger explained the reasoning behind his work by saying: "Every child has dreams, but not all of them have the opportunity to pursue them - I want to change that."