WATCH: Royal Antwerp lift Belgian league title for the first time in 66 years - and break the trophy during the celebrations!

Royal Antwerp had good reason for getting overly-excited on the back of a Belgian title triumph, with wild celebrations delivering a trophy mishap.

Dramatic end to the season

Stoppage-time goal secures crown

Trophy snapped during celebrations

WHAT HAPPENED? A dramatic end to the 2022-23 campaign saw former Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld enjoy his own ‘Agueroooo’ moment as he struck in the 94th minute to seal a first domestic crown for Antwerp since 1957. With that 66-year barren run brought to a close, jubilant players were able to get their hands on major silverware. They were, however, a little rusty when handling top honours, and that led to the trophy presented to them being snapped in half!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Antwerp ended the 2022-23 campaign as double winners in Belgium, having already savoured domestic cup glory this term, and will be returning to a Champions League stage next season.

WHAT NEXT? They left it as late as possible to confirm their coronation as kings of Belgian football, with the title seemingly destined to head elsewhere on the most thrilling of final days before Alderweireld crashed home a stunning strike deep into stoppage-time.