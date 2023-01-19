WATCH: Ronaldo scores twice after accidental punch to face from PSG's Navas

Mitchell Wilks
|
Ronaldo punch GFXGetty / GOAL
Cristiano Ronaldo brushed off an accidental punch to the face from Keylor Navas to fire in two goals in Thursday's friendly vs PSG.

  • CR7 captain of Saudi Pro League All-Stars
  • Took hard punch to face
  • Scored twice afterward - but PSG won 5-4

WHAT HAPPENED? After Lionel Messi had fired Paris Saint-Germain in front just three minutes into their friendly against an All-Star XI in Riyadh, Cristiano Ronaldo was - naturally - desperate to fight fire with fire. After going up to meet a cross just shy of the half hour mark, he was accidentally punched in the face by PSG stopper Keylor Navas and needed treatment as a result. He recovered in time to take the penalty, though, and added another goal before half-time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Thankfully the blow received to Ronaldo wasn't one that ended his game early, and having headed into the break with two goals to his name, he's enjoyed a nice first outing in Saudi Arabia.

WHAT NEXT? While Ronaldo is here to stay with Al-Nassr, Messi will return to France after the friendly match.