- Ten Hag snapped at reporter
- Dutchman irritated by Ronaldo question
- CR7's future remains unclear
WHAT HAPPENED? A reporter asked Ten Hag for the latest on Ronaldo after the United boss had previously told Dutch media he was unhappy that Ronaldo had left before the end of his side's draw with Rayo Vallecano.
The journalist was told to "do your research" by the Dutchman, who clarified that "many players left" and that the spotlight has been unfairly placed on Ronaldo.
🗣️ "The spotlight is on Cristiano and that's not right...do your research."— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 5, 2022
Things get tense between Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag and a reporter in his press conference...😬🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/TSG8bILi8p
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo wants to leave United although there have not been any takers for the Portugal international.
The Red Devils face Brighton in their Premier League opener on Sunday and it remains to be seen if the legendary 37-year-old will have a part to play. Over to you, Erik!