Watch: Ronaldo hits stunning hat-trick for Man Utd to down Tottenham
Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo returned to form in scintillating fashion on Saturday as he netted all three of his side's goals to take down Tottenham.
The Portugal captain opened the scoring with a fine effort from range, and added another in the first half after Harry Kane equalised from the penalty spot.
Then, just when Spurs thought they might return from Old Trafford with a point, Ronaldo's trademark towering header brought up his hat-trick to seal a 3-2 win for the hosts.
Watch Ronaldo's stunning hat-trick (UK and US only)
Still golden
Saturday's hat-trick was Ronaldo's first since returning to United at the start of the 2021-22 season, and the 49th overall in his glittering career.
He has netted a triple in all of the last 13 club seasons, a run that dates back to 2009-10.
At 37 years and 35 days of age, he also becomes the second-oldest player in Premier League history to hit three times in a single match, behind ex-Tottenham and United favourite Teddy Sheringham.