WATCH: Ronaldo makes it two! Portuguese forward doubles-down for Al-Nassr with second-half brace

Cristiano Ronaldo adds his second for Al-Nassr in a high profile clash with Roberto Firmino's Al-Ahli

Bagged opening goal through smoke

Looking for their 7th win in a row

Scored second late

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal captain got things going early on for Al-Nassr, making a run down the left channel before lashing home into the far corner — a vintage Ronaldo strike through the plumes of smoke let off by fan flares.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star went on to add his second goal of the evening in the 52nd-minute, as he cut in on his left foot and fired a low driven shot from outside the area into the bottom corner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo's strike started a strong first half showing for the Saudi Pro League side, with Talisca adding the second goal after 17 minutes. Al Ahli attempted to get back in the game with a goal from former Barcelona man Franck Kessie in the 30th minute and Riyad Mahrez in the 50th, but Talisca and Ronaldo both doubling their tallies has extended the lead to 4-2.

WHAT NEXT? The games come thick and fast for Al-Nassr, who will face Ohod in the Kings Cup of Champions on Monday.