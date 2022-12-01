Roberto Martínez
WATCH: Roberto Martinez appears to moonwalk out of interview after stepping down as Belgium boss
Alex Roberts
21:20 WAT 01/12/2022
- Martinez quit Belgium job
- Appeared to moonwalk out of interview
- Moment goes viral on social media
WHAT HAPPENED? Roberto Martinez seemed moonwalk away from the TV cameras following his announcement that he would be stepping down as Belgium manager. The Red Devils failed to qualify from Group F following their 0-0 draw with Croatia.
Did Roberto Martinez just moonwalk out of the job pic.twitter.com/oTasPCki7n— BURNS (@TheSteveBurnio) December 1, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Belgium's elimination will mean an overhaul of their national team, with older stars likely to follow Martinez to the exit.
WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINEZ? Martinez is now on the job market, and will be linked to club jobs that open up mid-season. It's unclear what his personal plans are as he has also worked as a pundit.
