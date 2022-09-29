WATCH: Richarlison posts bizarre TikTok featuring Germany and Ronaldo haircut

Tottenham striker Richarlison posted a bizarre video to TikTok after concluding international duty with Brazil this week.

Twenty-one second video from official account

Features Germany crest in rudimentary edit

And brings back old Ronaldo-style haircut pic

WHAT HAPPENED? It's tough to know what exactly Richarlison means by any of this - we'll let you make that call - but Brazil did beat Germany in the 2002 World Cup final with Ronaldo sporting that iconic shaved haircut. That said, Brazil have not faced Germany since 2018 and are not in the same group at the upcoming World Cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Richarlison is well known as an eccentric character, but his on-field production cannot be questioned and could lead to him starting at striker for Brazil in Qatar.

WHAT NEXT FOR RICHARLISON? He'll face Arsenal this weekend, and we look forward to seeing what TikTok content he cooks up for that.