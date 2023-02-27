Christophe Galtier was involved in an angry exchange with Marseille supporters after seeing PSG prevail 3-0 in Le Classique at Stade Velodrome.

Champions prevailed in derby date

Mbappe & Messi among the goals

Coach lost his cool at final whistle

WHAT HAPPENED? Paris Saint-Germain got the better of old adversaries on Sunday courtesy of a brace from Kylian Mbappe and a 700th career club goal from Lionel Messi. There was plenty for the reigning Ligue 1 champions to be happy about at the final whistle, but Galtier had clearly had enough of some of the comments aimed in his direction by the home support as he erupted in anger and came close to starting a post-match altercation.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Galtier, who has seen his position called into question of late – amid talk of Thomas Tuchel and Steven Gerrard potentially being lined up to take his job – was backed by PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi following a welcome win and said afterwards: “The way the team played gave us a sense of relief. If we can play like this at Marseille’s Velodrome, we can play like this everywhere.”

WHAT NEXT? PSG are now eight points clear of Marseille at the top of the Ligue 1 table and have one more domestic outing against Nantes next Saturday to take in before facing Bayern Munich in the second leg of a heavyweight Champions League last-16 encounter that they currently trail 1-0 on aggregate.