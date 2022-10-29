WATCH: Perfection! De Bruyne crashes home pinpoint free-kick to give Man City the advantage at Leicester

Ritabrata Banerjee
|
Kevin de Buryne Manchester CityGetty Images
Manchester CityK. De BruyneVideoLeicester City vs Manchester CityLeicester CityPremier League

Kevin De Bruyne converted a stunning free-kick to hand Manchester City the lead against Leicester.

  • De Bruyne's stunning free-kick
  • Manchester City lead
  • Man City playing without Haaland

WHAT HAPPENED? After a goalless first half, Kevin De Bruyne put Manchester City into the lead by curling in a world-class free-kick from 25 yards which thumped the post before going in. Pick that out.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: For the first time in the league this season, Manchester City took the field without their star forward Erling Haaland, who remained out of action due to a foot injury that he picked up during the club's midweek Champions League tie against Borussia Dortmund.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Pep Guardiola's side will climb to the top of the table at least for a day if they manage to defend their goal against the Foxes.

Who will win the English Premier League this season?

113626 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the English Premier League this season?

  • 10%Liverpool
  • 15%Manchester United
  • 50%Manchester City
  • 26%Other team
113626 Votes
Pick your team and try to win the Premier League only on FIFA 23!
BUY FIFA 23 NOW