WATCH: Paul Scholes has still got it! Man Utd legend rolls back the years with trademark goal at Soccer Aid

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes proved that class is permanent with a trademark strike from distance during an appearance at Soccer Aid.

WHAT HAPPENED? The ex-England international, who spent his entire club career with the Red Devils, was among the former professionals to join celebrity guests in a charity game at Old Trafford. While he is now 48 years of age, the classy midfielder rolled the back the years early in the second half when a loose ball dropped his way on the edge of the box and he rifled the cleanest of strikes low into the bottom corner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Scholes’ effort put England 2-1 up at the time, but a World XI – led by Jamaican spring king Usain Bolt – hit back to claim a 4-2 victory and successfully defend their Soccer Aid title.

WHAT NEXT? Scholes spent 20 years with United as a player, having briefly retired at one stage, and registered 155 goals for the Red Devils through 718 appearances – helping them to 11 Premier League titles, three FA Cup wins and two Champions League crowns.