- Pogba nursing an adductor issue
- Will not be back until early-April
- Refused to sign autographs as he feels emotionally tired
WHAT HAPPENED? Since his return to Turin in the summer of 2022, the French midfielder has been struggling with injuries. After successfully recovering from a knee problem, he has now picked up an adductor injury which is set to keep him on the sidelines until early April. This latest setback has taken a toll and Pogba was seen refusing to sign autographs for Juventus fans. "Scusatemi, non ho la testa (Excuse me, I am not in the right mind),” he stated before speeding away.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pogba has made just two appearances this season for the Bianconeri. He could have had one more but was dropped by Massimiliano Allegri for the first leg of a Europa League last-16 showdown with Freiburg after he reported late for a team meeting.
WHAT NEXT FOR POGBA? The midfielder could return to action for the clash against Hellas Verona on April 1 given that he recovers completely from the adductor problem.