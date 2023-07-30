WATCH: Ousmane Dembele scores swerving El Clasico screamer for Barcelona against Real Madrid at home of NFL giants the Dallas Cowboys

Chris Burton
Ousmane Dembele Barcelona 2023-24Getty Images
BarcelonaO. DembéléBarcelona vs Real MadridClub FriendliesPrimera División

Ousmane Dembele fired home a spectacular swerving goal for Barcelona as they overcame Real Madrid 3-0 in their El Clasico clash on American soil.

  • La Liga champions emerge victorious
  • Impressive strikes in Dallas
  • Morale booster ahead of 2023-24 season

WHAT HAPPENED? The reigning La Liga champions proved too strong for their arch-rivals at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. A convincing win was wrapped up late on, but it was World Cup winner Dembele that put the Blaugrana on their way to a morale-boosting success inside 15 minutes. The France international collected the ball wide on the right and, from a tight angle, crashed a curling effort into the bottom corner with the outside of his boot.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fermin Lopez – the promising 20-year-old midfielder – struck Barcelona’s second of the game with another impressive effort, before Ferran Torres rounded off the scoring in stoppage-time.

WHAT NEXT? Barca will be hoping to see Dembele star throughout the 2023-24 campaign, but he is generating intense transfer talk at present as he is linked with a big-money move back to his homeland at Ligue 1 title holders Paris Saint-Germain.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

217808 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 85029Jude Bellingham
  • 22735Christopher Nkunku
  • 16096Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 18058Mason Mount
  • 9751Sandro Tonali
  • 26347Other
217808 Votes