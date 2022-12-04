WATCH: Onana plays football with kids in Cameroon after being exiled from 2022 World Cup

Andre Onana has been spotted playing a game of football with kids in Cameroon after being removed from his nation’s 2022 World Cup squad.

Keeper started tournament in Qatar

Dropped after just one game

Now preparing to return to Italy

WHAT HAPPENED? The Inter goalkeeper began the tournament as his country’s go-to option between the sticks, but was unceremoniously dropped after one appearance following a disagreement with coach Rigobert Song over his style of play. Onana packed his bags shortly after that, missing out on a memorable 1-0 victory over Brazil, but has been getting game time under his belt as an outfield player during a kickabout with local children in his homeland.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Song said of the decision to remove Onana from contention for competitive minutes in the Middle East: “I know what I have to do, and that is to ensure that the team takes precedence over any individuals. Andre wanted to step out and we accepted that position. In a squad, discipline is important.”

WHAT NEXT? Onana’s break from domestic duty is now coming to a close, with the 26-year-old due back in Milan next week as he returns to training with Inter ahead of Serie A action resuming in the early 2023 – with a number of friendly dates set to be taken in by the Nerazzurri prior to facing leaders Napoli on January 4.