WATCH: Oleksandr Zinchenko sings along with ‘Super Mik Arteta’ chant after Arsenal keep Premier League title bid on track at Fulham

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners cemented their standing at the top of the Premier League table with a comfortable victory over London rivals at Craven Cottage, with Leandro Trossard providing three first-half assists for Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard. The Arsenal camp was a happy place at full-time, with Zinchenko joining in with the travelling support as they paid homage to their manager and another three-point haul.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zinchenko, who was a boyhood Gunners supporter and joined them from Manchester City in the summer of 2022, told Arsenal Media afterwards of a positive afternoon for the north London outfit: “I think our first-half performance was quite good - we controlled almost everything on and off the ball. It’s a very important three points, a clean sheet. A perfect day for Gooners. Let’s keep going.”

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal, who saw Gabriel Jesus return from injury against Fulham, are five points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League table and will be back in continental action on Thursday when facing Sporting in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 encounter.