WATCH: Okocha, Taarabt, Zaha - Rio Ferdinand on Africa’s Premier League Magicians

‘He had crazy skills’ - The Manchester United legend picks out three players who dazzled in England’s top flight

Manchester United and England great Rio Ferdinand competed against some great African magicians in his time, players who could unlock defences, stun supporters with a moment of skill, and win a game with an individual flash of genius.

The former England international and Guinness Night Football ambassador shared his memories of three Premier League playmakers from the continent who demonstrated the innate qualities of vision, touch and flair which underpin the true footballing magic.

“When I think of a player who can turn a game on its head with a bit of magic, I automatically think of Jay-Jay Okocha,” Ferdinand began. “He had crazy skills, he brought the playground to the Premier League.”

The ex-Leeds United defender also remembered watching Morocco’s Adel Taarabt up-close.

“The nutmegs he used to hand out,” Ferdinand recalled. “He used to judge his performance on nutmegs, and if anyone tried to chat to him after training: ‘Bruv, I nutmegged you, be quiet.’”

Finally, Rio shared special praise for current Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast wideman Wilfried Zaha.

“If I had to take a player in the Premier League to beat someone 1v1,” he said. “Zaha’s in my top three.”

Check out the video below and reminisce with Rio on some of Africa’s finest exports.

