- Arsenal beat Liverpool to dislodge Man City
- Gunners have lost only once this season
- Kanu was in attendance at the Emirates
WHAT HAPPENED? In the fixture at the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners sent a strong statement in their pursuit for the title after stunning the Reds through a first-minute goal courtesy of Gabriel Martinelli.
Liverpool responded to level matters through Darwin Nunez but Bukayo Saka scored the second for a 2-1 lead at the half-time break. Roberto Firmino put Liverpool level again a few minutes after the start of the second period but Saka converted from the penalty spot to seal the victory late on.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 46-year-old Nigeria legend, who made 119 appearances for the Londoners and scored 30 goals, was in attendance to cheer on the team.
Kan posted a video on his social media pages to celebrate Arsenal's latest success in the top-flight while wearing the team's home jersey. He wrote: "KAN U believe it. @arsenal back on top of the league 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 well done boys. #coyg #gunners #coyg @premierleague #london."
The win saw Arsenal move top of the 20-team log with 24 points, one more than second-placed Manchester City. The Gunners have won eight matches, and lost one.
WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners will travel to Norway to take on Bodo/Glimt in a Europa League fixture at Aspmyra Stadion on Thursday before they return for a league trip to face Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday.
Arsenal beat Bodo/Glimt 3-0 in their first Group A meeting at the Emirates Stadium on October 6.