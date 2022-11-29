WATCH: Nigeria's Bassey praises 'star boy on fire' Kudus after Ghana heroics in World Cup
- Kudus scored the second and third goals
- He was impressive against South Korea
- Bassey hails Kudus' performance for Ghana
WHAT HAPPENED? In the Group H fixture at Education City Stadium on Monday, the 22-year-old Kudus turned hero for the Black Stars after notching a brace.
After defender Mohammed Salisu put Ghana ahead, Kudus, who plays for Ajax made it 2-0 before Cho Gue-sung hit a quick double to put South Korea level. However, Kudus had the last laugh after he banged home the third to hand the Black Stars their first victory in Qatar.
WHAT HE SAID: Despite the rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria, the 22-year-old Bassey has taken to social media to praise his club teammate Kudus.
"Star boy. He's on fire. He's on fire. Good player. Crazy, right? I'm happy for him," Bassey said.
‘Starboy… He’s on fire…’ pic.twitter.com/yn0eGjvXhj
“Star boy. He’s on fire. He’s on fire. Good player. Crazy, right? I’m happy for him,” Bassey said in the video posted on the Ajax Twitter handle.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ghana earned the ticket to represent Africa at the global competition after defeating the Super Eagles on the away goals rule.
WHAT NEXT FOR KUDUS? He will hope to add to his tally of goals when Ghana take on Uruguay in their final group fixture at Al Janoub Stadium on Friday.
