WATCH: Neymar reacts to Mbappe question by walking out of interview

Neymar ended an interview after he was asked about his relationship with Kylian Mbappe after Brazil's win against Ghana on Friday.

Neymar quizzed on Mbappe relationship

Brazil star walked away from reporters

PSG attacker reportedly at odds with co-star

WHAT HAPPENED? The Paris Saint-Germain star spoke to reporters in the mixed zone following the friendly win against Ghana and was asked about the relationship with his co-star. "With Kylian?" he responded, before walking away. He seems fed up with the attention on his chemistry with his club team-mate.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There have been reports of a breakdown in the relationship between Neymar and Mbappe, which were exacerbated after the pair argued over who would take a penalty during their clash against Montpellier this season. GOAL reported this month that Neymar is not happy about the unnecessary drama surrounding the situation and, going by his reaction to the question, the 30-year-old seems to be fed up with questions about it.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? Brazil are in action again on Tuesday when they take on Tunisia in another international friendly.