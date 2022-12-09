Neymar captured the footballing world's imagination with a stunning goal to put Brazil 1-0 up against Croatia in the World Cup.
- Huge pressure on his shoulders
- Has been carrying an injury
- Stepped up for his country
WHAT HAPPENED? After 90 minutes of action, the two sides could not be divided. However, just moments before half-time in extra time, Neymar lit the match up with a magical run that saw him finally open the scoring after playing two slick one-twos with his Brazilian teammates.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: That goal saw Neymar equal Pele's record as Brazil's all-time men's goalscorer with 77 strikes. However, it wasn't enough to put the game to bed with Croatia managing to take the game to penalties after Bruno Petkovic netted in the 116th minute.