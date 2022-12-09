WATCH: GENIUS! Netherlands force extra time against Argentina in World Cup quarter-final with outrageous 101st-minute free-kick routine

Wout Weghorst came to the rescue for Netherlands with his equalising goal deep into stoppage time in the World Cup quarter-final against Argentina.

Netherlands were 2-1 down

Weghorst popped up with late equaliser

Quarter-final tie goes to extra time

WHAT HAPPENED? After Netherlands went 2-0 down to Argentina, Weghorst pulled a goal back for his team with just seven minutes left. Then, a Teun Koopmeiners free-kick right at the end found was collected in the box by the striker and he rolled it into the Argentina net to take the tie to injury time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal completed an incredible comeback for the Oranje, who looked done for when Lionel Messi converted a penalty in the 73rd minute to make it 2-0.

WHAT NEXT FOR NETHERLANDS? The two sides will play 30 minute of extra time to settle the tie, or else it will go to a penalty shootout to decide who goes through to face Croatia in the semi-finals.