WATCH: Morocco’s King Mohammed VI joins fans to celebrate historic win over Spain
- Morocco’s royalty joined in the celebrations after the win
- Atlas Lions fans, players & journalists could not hide their joy
- North Africans beat Spain to secure historic quarter-final ticket
WHAT HAPPENED? King Mohammed VI was among those at the Education City Stadium who witnessed Morocco beat Spain on post-match penalties and after the game, he joined fans in the streets of Al Rayyan to celebrate the win.
🔴 Sa Majesté le Roi Mohammed VI fête la victoire du Maroc dans les rues avec le peuple 😍😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/lgYpv7UuDh— TFT MOROCCO 🇲🇦 (@TFT_Morocco) December 6, 2022
Morocco withstood the pressure to take the game to extra time and ultimately penalties where they beat Spain 3-0 after Abdelhamid Sabiri, Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi slotted in their spot kicks while goalkeeper Yassine Bounou denied Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets after Pablo Sarabia had hit the post.
Victory saw Morocco seal a maiden World Cup quarter-final ticket, joining Cameroon, Ghana and Senegal as the African teams to achieve the feat and their fans back home, in Qatar, and beyond, could not hide their joy.
وين موراتا؟— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) December 6, 2022
#قطر2022 | #كأس_العالم_قطر_2022 | #المغرب_إسبانيا#WorldCupQatar2022 | #Qatar2022 | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/fgeSb3B1er
London’s Edgware Road celebrating Morocco pic.twitter.com/SqxTSGGuq4— Mina Rzouki (@Minarzouki) December 6, 2022
Incredible scenes in Rabat, Morocco 🇲🇦 of fans celebrating booking their spot to the quarter-finals for the first time. #FIFAWorldCup— Mimi Fawaz (@MimosaFawaz) December 6, 2022
pic.twitter.com/sXBjp0Dvn2
La police française qui fête la victoire du Maroc avec des marocains !— TFT MOROCCO 🇲🇦 (@TFT_Morocco) December 6, 2022
Du jamais vu 😍🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/iJSa48UiUN
🔥🇲🇦🦁جماهير أسود الأطلس تُسيطر على الأجواء في محيط استاد المدينة التعليمية— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) December 6, 2022


Morocco fans in Barcelona are celebrating after advancing to the Quarterfinals 🎉🇲🇦 #WorldCupWatchParty— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 6, 2022
(via @Samerskills)pic.twitter.com/fP8SZeAWhL
It's a party in Qatar🔥— #3Sports (@3SportsGh) December 6, 2022
Morocco and Algeria fans celebrate after Morocco beat Spain today.#FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022onMG pic.twitter.com/bWPgLuOBR7
It’s a Moroccan party! 🇲🇦#FIFAWorldCup | @EnMaroc pic.twitter.com/3txMXKPHR8— CAF (@CAF_Online) December 6, 2022
Video: Casablanca #Morocco on fire tonight celebrating country’s historic win vs Spain at World Cup tonight pic.twitter.com/OUrXUx16mS— Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) December 6, 2022
Amsterdam after Morocco won 🥳#MORSPA #FIFAWorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/b8QdwTub0u— Maahi (@ItsMaahiEra) December 6, 2022
Spain… ‘Airport this way’ 😂#Morocco #FIFAWorldCup2022 #QatarWorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/A6jRnXiPxE— DR Sports (@drsportsmedia) December 6, 2022
The players also joined their families in the stands to toast to the win and the celebrations extended to the dressing room.
Fresh from scoring 🇲🇦 Morocco’s winning penalty Achraf Hakimi ran across to embrace and celebrate with mother 🥰#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/m9iptj6UbG— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 6, 2022
شاهد احتفال وليد الركراكي مدرب المغرب مع والدته بعد التأهل إلى الدور ربع النهائي لمونديال قطر #كاس_العالم_قطر_2022 | #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022#كأس_العالم#قطر2022 pic.twitter.com/1MyxhHRGAw— قنوات الكاس (@alkasschannel) December 6, 2022
🎥 𝐏𝐎𝐕: The scenes inside the Moroccan changeroom.— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 6, 2022
Nothing but wholesome vibes from Africa’s last great hope at the 2022 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/UzpaEusUu2
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Morocco have now stopped Croatia, Belgium and Spain on their way to the last eight, showing great resilience and quality to go toe-to-toe with some of the world’s best.
The Class of 2022 has also surpassed the Atlas Lions’ best ever performance at the World Cup which came in 1986 when they reached the round of 16. Morocco finished top of their group following a goalless draw with Croatia followed by 2-0 and 2-1 wins over Belgium and Canada respectively.
Their tight defence has carried them through as they have conceded just once in four games, an own goal against Canada.
WHAT’S MORE? Moroccan journalists also found it hard to stay neutral when the North Africans made history.
ردة فعل جواد بدة على ركلات الترجيح 🎙️🗨️— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) December 6, 2022


#قطر2022 | #كأس_العالم_قطر_2022 | #المغرب_إسبانيا#WorldCupQatar2022 | #Qatar2022 | #FIFAWorldCup |@BeddaJaouad pic.twitter.com/XZMs5bdKf2
This Moroccan reporter was every Morocco fan after the penalties 🇲🇦🎉— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 6, 2022
(via @tariqpanja)pic.twitter.com/xfPhbJK0is
فرحة مراسل #قنوات_الكاس أشرف بن عياد بعد تأهل المغرب إلى الدور ربع النهائي لمونديال قطر 2022 #كاس_العالم_قطر_2022 | #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022#كأس_العالم#قطر2022@Benayadachraf pic.twitter.com/MKKPt7y68c— قنوات الكاس (@alkasschannel) December 6, 2022
HE SAID EVERYTHING😭😭— mariaishyejin💚 (@mariaishyejin) December 6, 2022
“l’anglais n9iya” lmaaaaaaaao#TeamMorocco #Morocco
pic.twitter.com/4PDT7wwnWg
WHAT’S NEXT? Morocco will now take on Portugal in the quarter-final on Saturday.
